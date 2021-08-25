Amarinder okays hike in sugarcane prices, farmers end rail, road blockades

Farmers seeking increase in sugarcane prices called off their protest on Tuesday after Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh accepted their demand and announced a state-advised price (SAP) of ₹360 per quintal for the crop, an increase of ₹35 per quintal from the existing rate, applicable from the upcoming crushing season.

Protesters had blocked a national highway and rail tracks in Jalandhar, saying the recent hike announced by the state government was inadequate as their production cost had spiralled considerably.

Their demand had also got the backing of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who demanded better prices for Punjab farmers and had said the rates should be increased immediately. Around 360 trains were affected in the past six days due to the agitation, causing huge loss to the Railways.

“Happy to share that after consultation with farmers, have approved SAP for sugarcane at ₹360 per quintal. My government is committed to the welfare of our farmers. Jai Kisan, Jai Jawan!” Amarinder said in a tweet.

Earlier, the two rounds of talks between the officers of state agriculture department and farmers had remained inconclusive. In today’s meeting, a proposal to increase SAP to ₹345 per quintal was made to the cane growers initially. The farmers rejected it following which the CM intervened and increase the SAP to ₹360.

With this increase, the SAP in Punjab is now highest in the country, even ₹2 per quintal more than the neighbouring Haryana. Protesting farmers had earlier said that if Haryana could give a good SAP price, then why can’t Punjab. According to farm leaders, both states have a similar crop pattern and has almost same amount of sugar content – about 9.6% --- in canes.

Amarinder accepted that cane prices were not increased in the previous years due to state’s poor fiscal health, adding that balancing the needs of farmers and cooperative and private sugar mill owners was tough, given the prevailing fiscal situation.

“We are satisfied with price assured by the CM and have decided to call off the strike immediately,” said BKU’s Balbir Singh Rajewal who was leading the protest. In Jalandhar, protesting farmers cleared the road and rail blockades to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

According to the agriculture department, sugarcane is being grown over 93,000 hectares (2.27 lakh acres) and the increase in price will benefit 50,000 farmers.

The SAP hike, however, is a concern for the sugarmill owners. ”Who will bear the escalated cost,” asked a mill owner, pleading anonymity.

Haryana model to be adopted

According to Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, who was part of the talks, the chief minister also agreed to adopt Haryana model to support sugar mill owners. Under this, the mill owners will pay fair remunerative price (FRP) fixed by the Centre to the farmers. The over and above amount will be paid by the government. “The prices have also been linked to recovery of sugar and sugar prices. It means if recovery is more than the state’s average of 9.6% and sugar is fetching higher prices, there will be lesser burden on the government,” added Rana Gurjit. The state government is still to make a formal announcement in this regard. There are 16 sugar mills in the state, nine in the cooperative sector and seven are privately owned.