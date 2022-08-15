Amarinder Singh Raja Warring hits out at Jakhars ‘for betraying party’, dares Sandeep to resign
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday lashed out at former party colleague Sunil Jakhar for allegedly “betraying the party and sabotaging its prospects” during the Vidhan Sabha elections.
Addressing a public meeting in Abohar on the last leg of his six-day-long Tiranga Yatra, Warring dared Jakhar’s nephew and Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar to resign from the party and get fresh mandate from people if he was so confident about their support in Abohar. He also claimed that people (of Abohar) had got freedom from Jakhars who had otherwise completely “grabbed the Congress party as if they had got a lifetime lease”. Sunil Jakhar headed the Punjab Congress for more than four years and quit the party in May this year, whereas Sandeep is a first-time MLA from Abohar.
Warring criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly making the Independence Day celebrations partisan. “Ideally the Prime Minister should have called an all-party meeting and announced a non-partisan national programme to celebrate 75 years of Independence. But the BJP believes it has exclusive right over nationalism,” he claimed.
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
