Amarinder Singh Raja Warring hits out at Jakhars ‘for betraying party’, dares Sandeep to resign

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday lashed out at former party colleague Sunil Jakhar for allegedly “betraying the party and sabotaging its prospects” during the Vidhan Sabha elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Abohar on the last leg of his six-day-long Tiranga Yatra, Warring dared Jakhar’s nephew and Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar to resign from the party and get fresh mandate from people if he was so confident about their support in Abohar. He also claimed that people (of Abohar) had got freedom from Jakhars who had otherwise completely “grabbed the Congress party as if they had got a lifetime lease”. Sunil Jakhar headed the Punjab Congress for more than four years and quit the party in May this year, whereas Sandeep is a first-time MLA from Abohar.

Warring criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly making the Independence Day celebrations partisan. “Ideally the Prime Minister should have called an all-party meeting and announced a non-partisan national programme to celebrate 75 years of Independence. But the BJP believes it has exclusive right over nationalism,” he claimed.