Amarnath pilgrim from Ferozepur dies of cardiac arrest

A 65-year-old pilgrim, who had come to Jammu and Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra, died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday.

The victim, Bharat Bhushan of Ferozepur district of Punjab, died at a yatri camp at Lamber Ground in Banihal of district Ramban, a police officer said, adding that the victim had not registered for the pilgrimage.

Ramban senior superintendent of police Mohita Sharma said the pilgrim suffered a cardiac arrest. “His family has been informed and they are reaching Ramban to take his body,” she added.

“The pilgrim fell down to the ground late last night and was taken to the sub-divisional hospital (SDH),Banihal. He had complained of chest pain, but was declared brought dead at the hospital,” said Banihal block medical officer Dr Shabir Ahmed.

He was travelling alone to the cave shrine and he was disallowed to proceed towards valley after the cut off timing of 3.30 pm from Banihal. After post mortem , his body will be handed over to his family members for carrying out his last rites,” he added.

Army rescues 50-year-old who fell off pony

Srinagar The army rescued a 50-year-old man, who fell off his pony into a 100ft gorge, on Monday.

The victim, Satyanarayan Toshneya of Maharashtra, was returning from the cave shrine with his wife and daughter when the pony stumbled and sent the man down the gorge towards the river.

“The victim sustained severe head injury and fractures in the chest. Army troops, along with the mobile rescue team rushed to spot and evacuated him. He was taken to the army’s medical aid post in Bararimarg,” the spokesperson said, adding that he was provided with first aid and a helicopter was called to evacuate him.

The victim was taken to Srinagar for further treatment.

7,282 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine from Jammu

Amid tight security, the sixth batch of over 7,200 pilgrims left from here on Monday for the twin base camps of 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir, officials said.

A total of 7,282 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 332 vehicles amid heavy security of CRPF, the officials said. Of these, 5,866 are males, 1,206 females, 22 children, 179 sadhus and nine sadhvis, they said.

They said 2,901 pilgrims heading for Baltal were the first to leave in 150 vehicles around 3.40 am followed by the second convoy of 182 vehicles carrying 4,381 pilgrims for Pahalgam. The annual 43-day pilgrimage commenced on June 30 from the twin base camps -- Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Till today, over 52,000 pilgrims had offered their prayers at the Himalayan cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-Shivlingam, the officials said. The Yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.