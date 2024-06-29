 Amarnath Yatra: First batch of pilgrims reach Baltal base camp - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Amarnath Yatra: First batch of pilgrims reach Baltal base camp

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 29, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 4,603 devotees and extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe, blessed and spiritually enriching journey

The first batch of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra left Jammu on Friday morning for Pahalgam and Baltal base camps, amid top level security arrangements.

A group of Amarnath pilgrims arrive at Baltal base camp on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)
Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 4,603 devotees and extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe, blessed and spiritually enriching journey.

“May the blessings of Baba Amarnath Ji bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone’s life,” Sinha said.

The first group of pilgrims are likely to perform Puja on Saturday.

The pilgrims were welcomed by senior officers and locals at various places. As the devotees reached the Navyog tunnel, Kulgam deputy commissioner Athar Amir Khan and members of civil society welcomed them. At Nunwan base camp, Anantnag deputy commissioner along with civil society Anantnag welcomed them.

Meanwhile, army conducted a counter-IED mock exercise to prevent untoward incidents at the holy cave.

Last year, 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the holy shrine and the Amarnath Shrine Board officials are expecting numbers to go up.

The 52-day long pilgrimage at a height of 3,880 m in south Kashmir Himalayas will begin on June 29 this year simultaneously from both the routes — the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

While Pahalgam is the longer but easier route, Baltal route’s steepness makes it difficult, despite it being shorter. In past two years administration had widened the tracks, installed railings and lights for the ease of the pilgrims.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Amarnath Yatra: First batch of pilgrims reach Baltal base camp
