Amarnath Yatra to resume today

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Aug 06, 2024 05:16 AM IST

After a day’s suspension on Monday in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the annual Amarnath pilgrimage will resume from Jammu on Tuesday morning, said officials.

Pilgrims raise slogans as they leave for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Srinagar. (PTI)
“No fresh batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was allowed to leave the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for Kashmir on Monday morning as a precautionary measure in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370,” said a duty officer at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp. More than 4.90 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine so far this year. This step has been taken by the administration in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Security has been beefed up in the city, the officials said. On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and divided it into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Amarnath Yatra to resume today
