Ambala ASP to probe Yamunanagar police staffer’s suicide

: Two days after a 45-year-old police staffer died by suicide in Yamunanagar, the probe in the case has been transferred to Ambala assistant superintendent of police amid allegations by the deceased’s family of the involvement of a high-rank officer in the case.

The 4th class employee was working as a water carrier with the police department in Yamunanagar. The family claimed that he had consumed some poisonous substance after he was harassed by some cops.

A case was registered against two cops for abetment to suicide. However, the family remained dissatisfied with the probe and alleged involvement of a DSP-rank officer in the case.

Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa said that a department enquiry was underway against the cops and he had written to the higher authorities for a transfer of the case.

Following this, the office of the ADGP, Ambala Range, Shrikant Jadhav has now transferred the probe to ASP Ambala, Pooja Dabla.

A police spokesperson said that Handa has also asked station in-charge of Jagadhri city police station to speed-up the documentation process to ease compensation from the government and the department to the family. ENDS