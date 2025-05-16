Ambala cantt industrial area to get 16.35-cr wall to keep water out: Vij

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that a 2-km-long concrete wall will be built around the industrial area in Ambala Cantonment at a cost of ₹16.35 crore to protect it from flood. Haryana energy minister Anil Vij during a review meeting of development works with the officials of HSIIDC and other departments at his residence on Thursday. (HT Photo)

In this regard, approval of ₹16.35 crore has been received from the state government and tenders will also be issued for building the wall in the coming few days, he said.

Vij said this at a review meeting of development works with the officials of HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation) and other departments at his residence.

He said that a total of two-kilometer-long boundary wall will be built to protect the industrial area from flood water and this wall will be made of strong RCC with level up to six feet above the road.

The minister said that two additional pump sets have also been installed to drain out water from the industrial area while two pump sets are already installed.

It is worth mentioning that in 2023, the areas along the Tangri river in Ambala Cantonment were flooded and due to this there was a lot of damage in the industrial area.