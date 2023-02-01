Ambala Cantt readies for piping hot snacks at Night Food Street

Cantt residents will soon have the luxury of savouring the region’s famed street snacks round-the-clock, with the roadmap for a Night Food Street akin to those operating in metro cities beginning to take shape.

The plan was chalked-out during a meeting chaired by Haryana home minister and local member of the legislative assembly (MLA) Anil Vij at his residence on Tuesday. It was attended by officials of the Ambala Sadar municipal council as well as the public works department (PWD).

As per initial proposal, the food street will come up at the already-existing structure next to Gandhi Ground on Jagadhari Road, spreading across 8 kanaals or 45,000 square foot (approx) of land — which is currently lying unused.

Earlier in 2019, vegetable and fruit sellers had been provided separate space in the vicinity away from the crowded lanes of Sadar Bazaar. However, with vendors complaining of fewer footfalls, they were shifted back on Ram Bagh road during the Covid-19 induced lockdown, those familiar with the development said.

During the meeting, Vij is said to have instructed officials to prepare a project report and use the space to develop the market in coming months.

“The minister asked the officials that small carts or counter like structures with different varieties of food can be opened at the place, where a common sitting space should also be provided to the customers,” a statement from Vij’s office said.

Notably, the site is located on the busy National Highway-444A (Ambala-Saha Highway) — also referred to as the Jagadhari road, where parking has been an issue.

In a bid to streamline the movement of traffic, Vij also asked the officials to provide a dedicated parking facility at Gandhi Ground where the surface can be flattened for the purpose.

Sharing details, Ambala Sadar municipal council executive officer (EO) Ravinder Kuhar said, “Our engineering branch will inspect the site and check how the idea can be executed. We might hire an outsourcing agency to prepare architectural design and a proposal will be prepared, after approvals.