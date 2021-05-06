IND USA
Chandigarh News / Ambala cops in dock for buying liquor during lockdown
The liquor vend contractor, Shokeen Wines Company, located at Agrasen Chowk in Ambala has been booked under the Disaster Management Act. (HT FILE PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 12:47 AM IST

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hamid Akhtar on Wednesday suspended an inspector-rank officer and terminated the services of a special police officer (SPO) for buying liquor from a shop at Agrasen Chowk during the lockdown.

The policemen were seen buying liquor from the store in a video shot by a local on Tuesday, which went viral on social media. They were identified as inspector Satish, in-charge, welfare, and SPO Phool Singh, who was driving the SUV.

In the video, Satish could be seen waving the liquor when the video was being shot. The duo started misbehaving before leaving abruptly after some more locals gathered there.

The SSP said a department inquiry has also been initiated against the duo and an FIR has been registered against the liquor vendor, Shokeen Wines Company. “We’ve also issued a show-cause notice to the area police post for laxity,” said Akhtar.

