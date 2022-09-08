Ambala MLA orders black-listing of road contractor
As per a statement released by Ambala MLA Anil Vij's office, civic body officials told the minister that the road contractor had refused to work on the project after taking the tender
Haryana home minister and Ambala Cantonment MLA Anil Vij on Wednesday ordered the black-listing of a road contractor for non-completion of a project.
Vij was presiding over a “janata darbar” at the PWD rest house, where a local alleged that the road between Maharaja Dhaba and Sewa Samiti has not been constructed.
As per a statement released by Vij’s office, civic body officials told the minister that the contractor who was allotted the tender has refused to work on the project.
