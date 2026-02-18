Ambala: Non-bailable charge added against suspended cop in e-rickshaw death case

Days after a woman was killed in a road accident allegedly caused by a drunk police officer in Ambala, police added a non-bailable offence to the FIR and moved court seeking his re-arrest. Exam answer sheet or application paper blurry view on table in examination room with blur education background of school university students taking exam test writing answer in seat row with stress (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Superintendent of police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has now been invoked against the accused, suspended head constable Amit Kumar. Earlier, Sections 106 and 281 of the BNS had been added.

“We have filed an application before the court to seek his re-arrest in the case,” the SP said.

The development comes after the family of the deceased, Nikita Bajaj, met Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij and demanded strict action. Vij questioned how the accused was granted bail if he was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The family had alleged that police invoked Section 106 instead of Section 106(2) — a non-bailable offence — which led to the accused being granted bail. However, officials clarified that Section 106(2) is yet to be officially notified by the Government of India. With the addition of Section 105, the case now includes a non-bailable charge.

The accident took place on the night of February 11 near the Kali Paltan flyover on NH-44. The accused allegedly rammed his car into an e-rickshaw, causing Nikita to fall onto the road. She was crushed under the vehicle and died on the spot.

Nikita, who worked at a private firm in Gurugram, was travelling from Delhi to Ambala with her brother, Harsh Bajaj, to visit their family.