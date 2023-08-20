Three Ambala police stations, posts to get a facelift

A police station and two police posts in Ambala are set to get a makeover at an estimated cost of ₹8 crore. The Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC) has begun work on all the projects. There are 19 police stations in the Ambala district, including two traffic and women each, and another for cyber-crime. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The three sites are Mahesh Nagar police station, Housing Board Colony police post and Regiment Bazaar police post, all in Cantonment, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said.

There are 19 police stations in the district, including two traffic and women each, and another for cyber-crime. Also, there 20 police posts. Many of this facilities are in need of repairs.

In the last month flooding, several of these suffered damages. A ceiling collapse was also reported at Mahesh Nagar police station, situated just 500 meters from Tangri River on NH-444A (Ambala-Saha highway).

Cops have complained of waterlogging after almost every rain and pathetic conditions of the station. The Regiment Bazaar police post, that was being run from a community centre temporarily, was also waiting for repairs.

HPHC executive engineer Raj Pal said that Mahesh Nagar police station will be shifted adjacent to DAV Riverside Public School, near its current location.

“The new site will cost ₹5.43 crore. Eight agencies have so far applied for the tender and an evaluation is underway. The process will probably be completed by the end of this month. The revamp at Housing Board police post near Subhash Park will cost ₹1.19 crore, where dismantling is underway by the agency. A sum of ₹1.11 crore will be spent at Regiment Bazaar and financial bids are being invited,” he said.