Ambala railway division collects 4-crore fine in December

Making a revenue collection of 34% higher than the target, the Ambala railway division has collected ₹4.19 crore from ticketless travellers in December, officials said on Saturday. The earning is said to be higher than the target of ₹3.15 crore. In a statement, senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan Singh said that the ticket checking revenue also includes 330 anti-littering cases and 38 smoking cases. Division railway manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia lauded the performance of the ticket checking staff and said that the earning is substantial keeping in view a lot of train cancellations due to fog.

PGIMS doctor held for graft

Rohtak : Haryana state vigilance bureau arrested a doctor posted as general duty medical officer at the trauma centre of the Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) while accepting a bribe of ₹1.50 lakh for prescribing a certain favour in a medical-legal case. The accused doctor has been identified as Imran Khan. Sumit Kumar, DSP, State Vigilance Bureau at Rohtak, said Mahendergarh resident Ajay had lodged an FIR on Friday stating that Mandeep Hooda of Rohtak had assaulted and injured him with a glass bottle at a local bar. “Hooda approached the bureau and lodged a complaint that Dr Imran had been demanding ₹1.50 lakh for giving the opinion that the injuries caused to Ajay were not grievous or life-threatening. We have arrested the accused doctor red-handed while accepting the bribe of ₹1.50 lakh. We have booked him under Sections 7 and 13 of the IPC,” the DSP added.