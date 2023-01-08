Ambala railway division collects ₹4-crore fine in December
Making a revenue collection of 34% higher than the target, the Ambala railway division has collected ₹4.19 crore from ticketless travellers in December, officials said on Saturday. The earning is said to be higher than the target of ₹3.15 crore. In a statement, senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan Singh said that the ticket checking revenue also includes 330 anti-littering cases and 38 smoking cases. Division railway manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia lauded the performance of the ticket checking staff and said that the earning is substantial keeping in view a lot of train cancellations due to fog.
