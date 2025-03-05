Ambala road accident: Haryana Roadways driver held after bus mows down father-son

A day after a father-son duo died in a road accident on GT Road in Ambala, a Haryana Roadways bus driver has been arrested, police said on Tuesday. Following a complaint filed by Amarnath’s elder son, Himanshu, the Parao police station registered a case against the driver for reckless driving. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Mohit, was driving the bus belonging to the Sonepat depot. The victims, Amarnath, 52, and his son Keshav, 22, both residents of Ambala Cantt, were travelling towards Ambala City on their two-wheeler when the bus hit them near Shastri Colony on National Highway-44 on Monday.

Following a complaint filed by Amarnath’s elder son, Himanshu, the Parao police station registered a case against the driver for reckless driving.

According to Dharamveer Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Parao police station, Amarnath died on the spot, while Keshav was initially admitted to a sub-divisional hospital in Ambala Cantt before being referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“The autopsies were conducted in Ambala and the bodies were handed over to the family on Tuesday. The bus driver has been arrested and will be presented before the court,” the SHO said.