Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ambala road accident: Haryana Roadways driver held after bus mows down father-son

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 05, 2025 10:36 AM IST

The accused, identified as Mohit, was driving the bus belonging to the Sonepat depot. The victims, Amarnath, 52, and his son Keshav, 22, both residents of Ambala Cantt, were travelling towards Ambala City on their two-wheeler when the bus hit them near Shastri Colony on National Highway-44 on Monday

A day after a father-son duo died in a road accident on GT Road in Ambala, a Haryana Roadways bus driver has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Following a complaint filed by Amarnath’s elder son, Himanshu, the Parao police station registered a case against the driver for reckless driving. (iStock)
Following a complaint filed by Amarnath’s elder son, Himanshu, the Parao police station registered a case against the driver for reckless driving. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Mohit, was driving the bus belonging to the Sonepat depot. The victims, Amarnath, 52, and his son Keshav, 22, both residents of Ambala Cantt, were travelling towards Ambala City on their two-wheeler when the bus hit them near Shastri Colony on National Highway-44 on Monday.

Following a complaint filed by Amarnath’s elder son, Himanshu, the Parao police station registered a case against the driver for reckless driving.

According to Dharamveer Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Parao police station, Amarnath died on the spot, while Keshav was initially admitted to a sub-divisional hospital in Ambala Cantt before being referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“The autopsies were conducted in Ambala and the bodies were handed over to the family on Tuesday. The bus driver has been arrested and will be presented before the court,” the SHO said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On