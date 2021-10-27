Ambala sees fivefold rise in dengue cases this year

Ambala district reported the highest single-day spike in dengue cases this season, as 25 cases were confirmed on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases this year has gone up to 215, a fivefold rise over 42 cases reported in 2020.

Samlehri village in Mullana block is turning out to be a hot spot after 10 cases of the mosquito-borne viral disease were confirmed there recently and more people are coming forward with dengue-like symptoms.

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said medical officers at the primary health centre concerned have been instructed to increase sampling in the village.

Health officials said poor hygiene and recent rain showers are primarily responsible for more cases in the countryside this year. Earlier this month, a similar situation was seen at Dahar village in Naraingarh block.

District epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari said lack of awareness has led to the outbreak at Samlehri. He said a team surveyed the village on Monday to trace mosquito-breeding sites.

“There are several cow sheds with stored water that has not been replaced for weeks. Dumping grounds along the Mithapur road and open drains inside houses are also possible breeding sites,” he said.