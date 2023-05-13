After complaints, SP transfers entire police post in Ambala City

After receiving several complaints over the past few weeks and based on internal assessments, Ambala superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Saturday transferred as many as 25 cops of a police post, including its in-charge, for leniency in policing. The action comes a day after the SP chaired a meeting of the coordination committee with senior police officials and members from the society under police stations concerned. (Getty images)

In his orders, the SP sent Police Post Number 4 in-charge sub-inspector Rohtash Kumar to Regiment Bazaar police post in Cantonment, replacing sub-inspector Gurmail Singh.

Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) rank cops, one exempted assistant sub-inspector, four head constables (HCs), two exempted head constables (EHCs) and one captain were also transferred.

Apart from this, three special police officers (SPOs) and 10 home guards were sent to the police lines. Transfer orders for 43 other cops, posted at different police stations across the district, were also issued.

The action came a day after Randhawa chaired a meeting of the coordination committee with senior police officials and members of civil society under the police stations concerned. He also chaired a crime meeting with all in-charges of different stations, posts and units.

A police spokesperson, quoting the SP, said crucial information shared by the members to the police, could help maintain the law and order with the identification of areas with high rate of crime.

Moreover, the issue involving Police Post Number 4 also came before the SP, days after it was raised by a councillor of the municipal corporation, representing the BJP.

Sources said the areas under the police post include dense territories of Ram Nagar, Hari Palace, Palika Vihar, Nahan House and others.

The police presence was also increased following regular complaints of drug supply and consumption.

Speaking about the same, SP said he had revamped the police post after he received reports of leniency on part of the cops attached with it and also conducted assessment to check the same.

“Now, we have a new in-charge and most of the cops have no past of being posted at the post. I’ve also attached a police van with specially trained commandos, exclusively for the areas in and around Deha Basti. Apart from already existing check posts to monitor those visiting the area, a patrolling party will also maintain vigil to check the drug trade,” he added.