Ambedkar statue vandalism in Amritsar triggers outrage

A day after the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, was damaged by a youngster on Heritage Street in Amritsar sparking widespread outrage, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday condemned the incident and assured of strict action against the accused. People stage a protest against the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar statue Vandalism, in Amritsar on Monday. (ANI)

“The incident of breaking the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on Heritage Street of Amritsar is highly condemnable and no one will be forgiven for this incident. Whoever is responsible, he/she will be severely punished. No one will be allowed to break the brotherhood and unity of Punjab. Instructions have been issued to the administration to investigate it and take strict action against the culprits,” Mann posted on X.

Police arrested the accused soon after he climbed atop the statue using a ladder that had been put up for political leaders to pay floral tributes on Republic Day. After the politicians did so, the ladder was not removed and the youngster, Akash Singh of Dharamkot in Moga district, took advantage. He caused damage to the statue and the sculpture of the Constitution book.

Accused belongs to SC community: Police

The police said Akash Singh belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC). Seeking justice in the case, the Dalit organisations called for Amritsar bandh on Monday. The members of Dalit organisations staged a protest at the Bhandari bridge. They blocked the bridge resulting in traffic jams across the city.

“A meeting was held with the SC community during which assurance was given to address their demand at the earliest,” said commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), City-1, Vishaljit Singh said that investigation has revealed that the arrested accused belongs to a Scheduled Caste.

Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Amritsar South MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar reached the spot on Sunday to take stock of the situation and pacified the protesters.

Meanwhile, Dalit organisations have called for a bandh on Tuesday in Jalandhar and Phagwara.

Sampla sparks controversy

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) took strong note of former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s remark on the incident.

In a social media post, Sampla said that the statue was situated in the ‘galliara (open walled space/corridor)’ leading to Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple). “Since this incident took place in the galliara of Sri Harmandar Sahib, the SGPC and Akal Takht jathedar should also issue a clarification,” he posted.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly condemned the incident and demanded stern action against the culprit.

Congress leader and former minister Raj Kumar Verka termed it a sacrilege and said he along with MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and other party leaders cleaned the statue on Monday.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “The accused has been arrested, and the Punjab government will ensure strict action against him. We will not rest until all the conspirators are brought to justice.”