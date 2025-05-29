Ambulance workers go on strike in Himachal, demand minimum wage

Hundreds of 102 and 108 ambulance workers affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions went on a 24-hour strike. 108, 102 ambulance parked at Zonal hospital Mandi during strike on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The employees were demanding implementation of Labour laws and judicial orders, minimum wages and stopping harassment of employees, among other demands. During the strike, all 108 and 102 ambulance vehicles in Himachal Pradesh remained off road.

CITU state president Vijendra Mehra, said, “During the 24 hour strike, no drivers or emergency medical technicians (EMTs) reported on duty. As part of strike, demonstrations were held at all district headquarters. The union has warned that if the demands of the employees are not resolved and harassment is not stopped, the movement will intensify.”

Vice president Samit Kumar said, “The level of exploitation is such that the employees do not even get the minimum wages declared by the government. These employees are made to work for 12 hours but they are not paid overtime wages.”