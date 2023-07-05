Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana’s medal winning sportspersons to get jobs irrespective of weight category

Haryana’s medal winning sportspersons to get jobs irrespective of weight category

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 05, 2023 01:06 AM IST

Sportspersons would now be eligible to apply for appointment in government jobs on the basis of outstanding achievements in sports, a Haryana government spokesperson said.

The cabinet approved amendments in the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B and C) Service Rules, 2021, to clarify the weight category for combat sports like wrestling, boxing as well as weight lifting.

The cabinet approved amendments in the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B and C) Service Rules, 2021, to clarify the weight category for combat sports like wrestling, boxing as well as weight lifting. (HT File)
The cabinet approved amendments in the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B and C) Service Rules, 2021, to clarify the weight category for combat sports like wrestling, boxing as well as weight lifting. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said that as per the amendments, sports events would mean all events of sports not limited by weight category. Earlier, the definition of event was not clear in any of the policies/rules of the department. The spokesperson said this amendment has been carried out to benefit sportspersons whose events were not listed for Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian games but played in national games, national championships by clarifying the definition of sports events. Such sportspersons would now be eligible to apply for appointment in government jobs on the basis of outstanding achievements in sports, the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out