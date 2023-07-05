Haryana’s medal winning sportspersons to get jobs irrespective of weight category

The cabinet approved amendments in the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B and C) Service Rules, 2021, to clarify the weight category for combat sports like wrestling, boxing as well as weight lifting. The cabinet approved amendments in the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B and C) Service Rules, 2021, to clarify the weight category for combat sports like wrestling, boxing as well as weight lifting. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said that as per the amendments, sports events would mean all events of sports not limited by weight category. Earlier, the definition of event was not clear in any of the policies/rules of the department. The spokesperson said this amendment has been carried out to benefit sportspersons whose events were not listed for Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian games but played in national games, national championships by clarifying the definition of sports events. Such sportspersons would now be eligible to apply for appointment in government jobs on the basis of outstanding achievements in sports, the spokesperson said.

