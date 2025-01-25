Amid fresh SFJ threat: Patiala turns into fortress for CM’s R-day event

A bulletproof glass shield along with hit squads and armoured quick response teams (QRTs) of Punjab Police have been put in place for chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s Republic Day event at Polo ground in Patiala, on Sunday. A bulletproof glass shield installed at the Polo ground in Patiala. (HT Photo)

As many as 3,100 Punjab Police personnel have been deployed for security to ensure smooth conduct of the Republic Day event.

Security measures have already been tightened across Patiala with CCTV-mounted police service vans keeping a vigil around the clock.

This comes after the banned Khalistani separatist body Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) again issued a threat regarding CM Mann’s R-day event.

SFJ issued a warning to deter youngsters from attending the function and advised the parents of children not to send their wards to the event.

Earlier, in a last-minute change of venue, Mann’s event was shifted from Faridkot to Patiala.

Though administrative reasons were cited for the venue shift, the change came hours after pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls near the Nehru Stadium, the venue for the January 26 function at Faridkot.

After the Faridkot incident, the police personnel, in plainclothes, have already been deployed in the residential and government buildings near the Patiala venue.

The venue has already been cordoned off with roads leading to Polo Ground being heavily barricaded.

Dog and bomb squad teams have been pressed into service to ensure fool-proof security in vulnerable places across Punjab, the officials said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Patiala Range Mandeep Sidhu said tight security measures had already been in place and there is nothing to worry about.

“All the security measures are in place for the smooth conduct of the Republic Day function. Pannun is trying to create fear among residents, but there is nothing to worry about,” Sidhu said.

The DIG further said that police were on duty, and would ensure no untoward incident takes place in Patiala or elsewhere in the state.

Security arrangements have been strengthened at vulnerable places and key installations, bus stands, railway stations and government buildings at the district headquarters, officials said adding that cops are keeping a close watch in and around the venues where the top dignitaries are set to unfurl the national flag.