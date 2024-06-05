Amid larger loss, some solace for Vijay Inder Singla in Mohali, Kharar

Even when Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Malvinder Singh Kang was elected as the Anandpur Sahib MP, Congress candidate and former state cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla procured lead from Mohali and Kharar. AAP supporters celebrating the victory of Malvinder Singh Kang outside the party office in Mohali on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Sharma/ HT)

The district is divided into two parliamentary constituencies of Patiala, comprising Dera Bassi and Zirakpur, and Anandpur Sahib, including Mohali town and Kharar.

While Kang got a total of 3,13,217 votes, he bagged 81,680 votes, including 40,983 from Kharar and 40,697 from Mohali assembly constituencies; trailing 6,732 votes behind Singla.

Meanwhile, Singla who lost with an overall margin of 10,846 votes to AAP, secured a total of 88,412 votes, including 46,622 votes from Kharar and 41,790 from Mohali.

Notably, all three MLAs in the district are from AAP, including Kulwant Singh of Mohali, state cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann of Kharar and Kuljit Singh Randhawa of Dera Bassi. The results indicate anti-incumbency which worked in Singla’s favour.

Both Mohali and Kharar MLAs held multiple road shows and meetings in Kang’s favour.

BJP’s Subhash Sharma amassed 76,396 votes, comprising 40,391 from Kharar and 36,005 from Mohali.

“Over 50,000 votes of migrants in Mohali and Kharar worked in favour of the BJP here and thus Kang couldn’t get a lead from both the assembly constituencies here,” Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh said.

Preneet Kaur wins in Dera Bassi

Though the BJP candidate and four-time Patiala MP Preneet Kaur stood third with 2,88,998 votes across Patiala seat, she managed a lead in Dera Bassi with 65,742 votes.

Notably, Kaur, despite being a four-time MP, never won from the segment while contesting on a Congress ticket during all of her past elections.

The ousted MP, in 2019, secured a lead in eight assembly segments of the constituency and received 5,32,027 votes, but couldn’t replicate it in Dera Bassi, which was considered as a SAD stronghold. Though Kaur then defeated the SAD-BJP candidate Surjit Singh Rakhra by 1,62,718 votes, he led the segment by 17,050 votes.

This time, SAD candidate and former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma obtained 33,748 votes, while Dr Dharamvira Gandhi who won the Patiala seat with margin of 14,831 votes from AAP candidate and state cabinet minister Dr Balbir Singh; could gain only 46,621 votes in Dera Bassi. Singh procured 36,390 votes from Dera Bassi assembly.

Celebration at AAP’s party office in Mohali

As soon as the results were declared with AAP’s Malvinder Singh Kang being announced triumphant from the Anandpur Sahib constituency, party workers and supporters thronged the party’s office in Sector 89, Mohali. Kang garnered 3,13,217 votes. His supporters, high in spirit, chanted slogans and hailed him and the party. The workers reached with garlands and bouquets to welcome the newly elected MP. Apart from party workers, the Kang’s family members were also present. However, Kang was unable to reach party office as he had to leave for Rupnagar to obtaining his winning certificate.

Votes counted amid heavy security

After a VVPAT machine in one of the booths in Mohali got defunct following polling of 36 votes, it was replaced and total 400 votes were polled using a new machine. Votes of both these machines were not counted since they did not affect the winning margin.

Meanwhile heavy police force was deployed in and around the counting centre in Kharar. Traffic police towed the vehicles parked at side of the road near the centre in Khuni Majra, Kharar.

Senior administration officials, including Mohali DC and district election officer Aashika Jain, along with additionall deputy commissioner (ADC) Sonam Chaudhary, ADC Damanjit Singh Maan, ADC Viraj Tidke, Mohali sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Deepankar Garg, Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta, Kharar SDM Gurmandar Singh and senior police officials remained at the centre till conclusion of the process.

The counting of votes started at 8 am which concluded after 20 rounds of Kharar and 18 rounds of Mohali.