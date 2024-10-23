Amid raging farm fires, AQI deteriorates from moderate to poor category in Punjab

Air quality in Punjab, on Wednesday, plummeted from the ‘moderate’ category to the ‘poor category’ following a sudden spike in the stubble burning cases over the past few days. In some cities, the AQI, during the day, touched 300 mark falling under very poor category. (HT File)

Major cities – Patiala, Amritsar, Ludhiana – recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) between 200 to 300 AQI, today, falling in the poor category.

As per the data of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Mandi Gobindargh in Fatehgarh Sahib district recorded the worst air quality in the state with 235 AQI. In some cities, the AQI, during the day, touched 300 mark falling under very poor category.

Following the deterioration of air quality, the residents have already started complaining of sore throats, burning eyes and breathlessness due to the smog, especially during the evening and morning hours.

“Until the air quality improves, asthmatic, COPD and allergic patients should refrain from going outdoors. People should avoid walking, cycling, and running until the situation improves. One shouldn’t go out for inessentials,” advised the health officials.

Punjab, on Wednesday, reported 57 farm fire incidents taking the total count of the season to 1,638. Of 57 cases today, Patiala reported the highest farm fire incidents with 14 cases of stubble burning.

In all, Pakistan bordering, Amritsar, district has recorded the highest cases of stubble burning with a count of 451, so far, this year. Amritsar is followed by another border district, Tarn Taran, with 328 cases of stubble burning. Patiala is in third spot in the state with 210 farm fire incidents.

The PPCB data reveals that there is no substantial decline in farm fire cases this year, when compared to the corresponding period last year. Punjab had reported 1,946 cases in 2023 during the same period.

“Our nodal officers are working on the ground by reaching out to the farmers to dissuade them from burning stubble. Efforts are being made to keep the count of farm fires lower than last year,” said a senior official of PPCB.