Amid rising accidents: Chandigarh DC for engineering improvement, installation of proper signage

Taking account of the recent spade of road accidents, Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav on Thursday ordered immediate remedial steps, including engineering improvements, correction of road geometry, installation of proper signage, enhanced road markings and traffic-calming measures. Chandigarh deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav. (File)

The directions were issued during a meeting of the district road safety committee. In the meeting, the DC reviewed the status of ongoing road safety initiatives and traffic management interventions and directed the departments to fast-track key infrastructure and accident-prevention measures.

Yadav also ordered the early installation of protective grills on the road median at the Sector 29/30 dividing road, citing repeated incidents caused by unauthorised pedestrian crossings. The DC also reviewed progress on projects aimed at promoting non-motorised transport and easing congestion. He directed that the cycle track on Purav Marg be completed by March 31. Similarly, the widening of the service lane on the stretch from Hallomajra to the Zirakpur light point was reviewed, with departments told to ensure coordinated and time-bound completion by the same deadline.

Taking note of recent fatal crashes, the committee also discussed corrective measures at identified accident-prone locations.

The DC further ordered strict monitoring and prompt removal of encroachments from roads and footpaths to ensure smoother traffic flow and improve overall safety. Departments were asked to maintain close inter-departmental coordination and submit regular progress reports.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) and representatives from all concerned stakeholder departments attended the meeting.