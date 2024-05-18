Amid searing heat, bigwigs sweat it out in Karnal

As mercury touches 44 degrees Celsius in Karnal, amongst highest in Haryana, the electioneering on this hot seat is an all-time high as the campaigning for the sixth phase of general elections enters its last week on Friday. Chief minister Nayab Saini, who is also contesting the Karnal byelection, claimed that the Congress could not work for the welfare of the people for 60 years, thus was rejected by the people of the country and the state. (HT Photo)

As per the election schedule, Haryana will vote on May 25, while the campaigning will end on May 23 at 5 pm.

Making the last mile effort, incumbent chief minister Nayab Saini and two former chief ministers – Manohar Lal Khattar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda – descended on Karnal to hold multiple rallies, public and party meetings.

People have rejected Cong: Saini

CM Saini, who is also contesting the Karnal byelection, claimed that the Congress could not work for the welfare of the people for 60 years, thus was rejected by the people of the country and the state.

The chief minister was in the town to address public meetings at Mahabir Dal hospital, Sector 9, Old Char Chaman and other locations.

“For a long time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stayed in Haryana and has a strong bond with the state. On Saturday, he will address election rallies in Ambala and Gohana, where the public will welcome him with open arms,” Saini said.

Ex-CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed that after the Lok Sabha victory, the INDIA bloc’s government will be formed at the Centre, followed by a Congress government in Haryana. (HT photo)

People of state busy preparing for new govt: Hooda

Addressing a rally in Assandh sub-division’s Balla village, ex-CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed that after the Lok Sabha victory, the INDIA bloc’s government will be formed at the Centre, followed by a Congress government in Haryana.

Hooda was in Karnal to seek votes for Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja and byelection candidate Sardar Tarlochan Singh. He addressed meetings in Kachhwa village, Vikas Colony, Sadar Bazaar, Khamba Chowk.

“While farmers are busy preparing for the new crop, people of the state are busy preparing for the new government…This is not just an election, but a fight to save the Constitution and democracy. Just as entire Haryana is unilaterally voting for Congress to defeat the BJP, Karnal has also become a part of this campaign,” he stated.

Highlighting the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government, Khattar, who is BJP’s Karnal Lok Sabha candidate, said that as he has solved problems of the country and head of various countries call Modi to seek advice. (HT Photo)

Khattar invokes PM Modi

Highlighting the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government, Khattar, who is BJP’s Karnal Lok Sabha candidate, said that as he has solved problems of the country and head of various countries call Modi to seek advice.

“Even the people of Pakistan have surrendered and are demanding leaders like Modi to make their country prosperous. Thus, for the guidance of the world, Modi has to form a strong government for the third term,” Khattar said during his “Jan Sampark Abhiyan” roadshow in various villages of Indri, Nilokheri and Karnal assembly segments of the parliamentary seat.

Earlier in the day, he was welcomed by the District Bar Association at an event at the district courts.