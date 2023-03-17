Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amid sexual harassment allegations, Sandeep Singh attends 2nd leg of Haryana budget session

Amid sexual harassment allegations, Sandeep Singh attends 2nd leg of Haryana budget session

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 17, 2023 12:08 PM IST

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, whose sports portfolio was taken away amid sexual harassment allegations from a junior coach, had skipped the first phase of the budget session

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who has been facing sexual harassment allegations from a junior coach, arrived in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday to attend the second leg of the budget session.

Singh holds the charge of printing and stationery department. He did not attend the first phase of the budget session in wake of allegations being investigated by UT Chandigarh police. In the wake of allegations against him by a junior athletics coach, his sports portfolio was taken away.

The junior woman coach, who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, has been urging the SIT of Chandigarh Police to expedite the investigation in the nearly three-month-old matter.

