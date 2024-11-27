Amid spurt in terror attacks, NSG sets up hub in Jammu

Strap: Around 20 NSG commandos have been reportedly stationed in the winter capita Recent terror attacks in Reasi, Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Jammu, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch districts have rattled the region. (File)

Amid a spike in terror attacks in Jammu region this year, the National Security Guards (NSG) has set up its hub in Jammu for reacting to the contingencies in real time. Around 20 NSG commandos have been reportedly stationed in the winter capital for quick response to terror attacks.

This year, 16 security personnel, 10 civilians and three VDGs have died in separate attacks in Jammu region. Security forces have also gunned down 13 terrorists in the region.

It is in this backdrop that the ministry of home affairs (MHA) decided to set up an NSG hub in Jammu to deal with any contingency in real time.

The NSG is a mix of commandos drawn from police, army and paramilitary forces.

Their primary mandate is to combat terrorism, including anti-hijacking, anti-kidnapping, anti-sabotage, and hostage rescue operations.

Official sources said the NSG commandos will work in tandem with the special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Notably, hitherto the NSG commandos had to be airlifted either from Chandigarh or New Delhi in the event of terror attacks and that was a time consuming process.

Since June 9 this year, the Jammu region has been rattled by terror attacks in Reasi, Kathua, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Doda, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

On October 29, at least three heavily armed Pakistani terrorists were killed in Khour sector of Akhnoor in Jammu district.

Earlier on November 7, two village defence guards — Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar — were killed by terrorists in the upper reaches of Ohli Kuntwara in Kishtwar distict and three days later a JCO of the special forces — Rakesh Kumar — was killed in action on November 10 on Bhart ridge in the hilly district.