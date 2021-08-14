Amid surging Covid cases, HP enforces travel curbs for outsiders

With Himachal witnessing a spike in the Covid cases for the last three weeks, curbs that were re-introduced by the state government came into force from Friday.

Now, all people travelling to Himachal will either have to carry a Covid-negative report or a vaccination certificate (two doses) to enter the state. The RT-PCR test report should not be older than 72 hours and the RAT report not older than 24 hours, as per the August 10 order of the state executive committee.

People intending to travel by bus will only be able to book a ticket on producing a negative test report or a vaccination certificate. Public transport will ply at 50% of the total seating capacity.The government has already closed schools.

The state had reported 1,726 fresh coronavirus cases last week, taking the positivity rate to 1.9% and the daily case tally over the 400-mark.

HP sees 333 fresh cases, 2 deaths

Dharamshala Himachal recorded 333 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 2,09,677, while the death toll mounted to 3,528 after two more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, the highest, 96, were reported in Mandi, 90 in Kangra, 59 in Chamba, 27 in Shimla, 24 in Bilaspur, eight each in Hamirpur and Lahaul-Spiti, seven each in Kullu and Sirmaur, five in Solan, and one each in Kinnaur and Una. Active cases mounted to 2,748 and recoveries reached 2,03,379 after 244 patients recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with its tally touching 46,951, followed by 28,818 in Mandi and 26,119 in Shimla. Solan has 22,466 cases, Sirmaur (15,403), Hamirpur (14,864), Una (13,502), Bilaspur (13,132), Chamba (12,935), Kullu (9,315), Kinnaur (3,343) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,829).