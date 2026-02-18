Amid uproar, Himachal assembly passes resolution for RDG restoration

Amid uproar and repeated disruptions by the Opposition, the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Wednesday passed the resolution seeking restoration of the revenue deficit grant (RDG). Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaking during the assembly session in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardan Chauhan had proposed a resolution for discussion in the House on February 16, saying, “The state was receiving the amount of RDG under Articles 275 and 280 of the Constitution from the 5th to the 15th Finance Commission, which has been discontinued by the central government from the next financial year as per the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, due to which a situation of economic crisis has arisen in the state. In view of this, this House strongly recommends to the central government that the RDG amount being given earlier should be provided as per the revenue deficit in view of the economic condition of the state.”

Amid repeated disruptions, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu replied to a discussion on a government resolution moved under Rule 102, regarding the situation arising due to RDG discontinuation. Sukhu said the RDG was stopped on February 1 and that his immediate effort thereafter was to gather feedback from all stakeholders. He asserted that RDG is not the right of any government but the right of the people of the state.

He also questioned the Opposition’s stand, stating that they were unable to clarify whether they supported or opposed the discontinuation, adding that stoppage of RDG would require a 15% cut in the state budget.

Referring to submissions made before the finance commission during the previous BJP government, Sukhu asked whether the demands placed before the 15th Finance Commission had now been fulfilled. He said that when Jai Ram Thakur was CM, he had described RDG as a constitutional right before the 15th Finance Commission along with highlighting Himachal as a revenue deficit state with higher operational costs due to its geographical conditions. “What has changed now? Why not say the same before the Prime Minister?” Sukhu asked.

Presenting financial comparisons, Sukhu said that during the five-year tenure of the Jai Ram government, the state generated ₹55,564 crore in revenue from its own resources, whereas his government generated ₹50,520 crore in three years. He said the previous government had borrowed ₹45,250 crore in five years and repaid ₹38,722 crore, while his government borrowed ₹35,482 crore in three years and repaid ₹27,043 crore.

He further stated that the Jai Ram government received ₹54,000 crore as RDG and ₹16,000 crore as GST compensation from the Centre over five years, totalling ₹70,000 crore, whereas the present government received only ₹17,000 crore in three years, yet managed to bring systemic changes and perform better.

As Sukhu placed the figures before the House, the BJP members rose from their seats and protested, alleging that incorrect data was being presented, also objecting that the leader of Opposition was not being allowed to talk. To which the Speaker assured that time would be given to the LoP.

Amid continued sloganeering, from both the Opposition and treasury benches, Sukhu remarked that the Opposition lacked the courage to listen. The uproar escalated, with Opposition members trooping into the Well of the House and raising slogans, followed by counter-slogans from the ruling side. Ruling Congress, under the leadership of CM Sukhu, also raised slogans against the BJP for opposing RDG.

Assembly proceedings were first adjourned for ten minutes.

The assembly’s budget session was deferred till March 18.

Himachal is suffering economic losses due to govt’s failure: Jai Ram

Former CM Jai Ram Thakur, speaking to media after the assembly session, said that lies are being continuously told in the House. “The CM was repeatedly reading out incorrect figures while answering. We requested time to respond but were denied. The BJP legislative party was forced to come to the well and raise slogans, but our side was not heard, and the CM’s lies continued to flow through the House,” said Thakur.

“We did everything we could for the benefit of Himachal while in power,” he said. “We worked, presented our arguments logically, highlighted Himachal’s problems, and raised Himachal’s voice on every platform and we received support from the central government led by PM Narendra Modi. We stand by that presentation even today. If Himachal has not received the RDG today, the CM and the government are responsible for it. They failed to advocate for Himachal’s interests. The BJP is always committed to Himachal’s interests. This Congress politics is harming the state.”

After the conclusion of the Assembly session, BJP MLAs, under the leadership of the LoP, raised slogans against the government.