Amid visa frauds, MEA launches awareness campaign in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Nov 08, 2025 07:24 am IST

Youngsters urged to follow www.emigrate.gov.in of the ministry of external affairs for a safe and legal route abroad

To check the rising number of visa frauds and illegal migration, the Union ministry of external affairs has launched a special awareness campaign on safe and legal mobility to head abroad.

A number of visa consultants registered under the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation (PTPR) also attended the programme (Representational Image)
Addressing an awareness outreach programme at CT Group of Institutes in Jalandhar, Surinder Bhagat, the MEA’s protector general of emigrants (PGE), said this is the first such initiative launched in Punjab, aiming at enhancing public awareness on safe, legal, and informed overseas employment opportunities, and sensitising aspiring youth about the dangers of irregular migration and fraudulent overseas employment offers.

“Anyone interested to go to foreign shores for better prospects must check the credentials of the travel agents as well,” he said.

The programme was organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Jalandhar, in association with the Protectorate of Emigrants, Chandigarh. A special informative pamphlet in Punjabi on legal mobility and hashtag #VideshRozgarSathi for digital awareness campaign on social media platforms was launched.

Yashu Deep Singh, protector of emigrants, Chandigarh, said more such awareness programme will be started in other districts of the state soon. He asked youngsters to follow the website, www.emigrate.gov.in, of the department to know all the details required to go abroad.

A number of visa consultants registered under the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation (PTPR) also attended the programme.

“We are emphasising on strengthening coordination among government departments, recruiting agents, and educational institutions to ensure that aspiring youths and students are well informed, adequately skilled, and migrate through safe and authorised channels, in accordance with the provisions of the Emigration Act,” the MEA official said.

The outreach initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to the vision of Surakshit Jaaye, Prashikshit Jaaye, promoting safe, legal, and skilled mobility of Indian citizens seeking overseas employment.

