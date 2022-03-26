Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amit Shah in Chandigarh tomorrow, key issues unlikely to be taken up
chandigarh news

Amit Shah in Chandigarh tomorrow, key issues unlikely to be taken up

Union home minister Amit Shah will be in Chandigarh on March 27 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of a number of projects Inaugurations plannedThe home minister is likely to inaugurate projects worth nearly 500 croreIntegrated Command Control Centre 199 crore336 houses for cops 70 croreNew CHB building 60 croreFoundation stone of police housing project 40 croreTwo govt schools at Makhan Majra and Raipur Kalan 20 croreCanal water supply to villages 17 croreHostel block of Commerce College, Sector 50 15 croreUrban Park in Sector 17 10 crore Inaugurations planned
Chandigarh administration officials will make a presentation before Union home minister Amit Shah on the implementation of different schemes and development works. (PTI)
Chandigarh administration officials will make a presentation before Union home minister Amit Shah on the implementation of different schemes and development works. (PTI)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 02:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMunieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh

Long-pending key policy decisions, awaiting the Union government’s nod, are unlikely to come up during Union home minister Amit Shah’s one day visit to Chandigarh on March 27.

Shah will be in the city to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of a number of projects. UT officials will also make a presentation before him on the implementation of different schemes and development works. “With so many engagements planned, it is highly unlikely that we will get time to discuss the policy matters, which are pending in Delhi with different ministries, particularly the ministry of home affairs,” said a senior UT official.

Among these issues is permission to convert commercial and industrial properties from leasehold to freehold. Recently, a Supreme Court appointed committee, headed by the city MP, had recommended allowing the conversion.

Similarly, finalisation of recruitment rules and notification of the eco-sensitive zone around Sukhna Lake by Punjab and Haryana also require Union government’s intervention.

The rationalisation of the building misuse charges and UT’s proposal for creation of new posts for different departments is also pending with the Centre for several years.

“We will discuss with senior MHA officials the creation of a mechanism to expedite these policy decisions,” said the official.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher is also expected to be in the city for Shah’s visit. She was last here for the mayoral elections on January 8 and participated in its voting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out