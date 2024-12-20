Amit Shah should apologise for ‘remarks on Ambedkar’: Harsimrat

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said Union home minister Amit Shah should tender an apology for referring to BR Ambedkar disparagingly in a debate on the constitution in Parliament. Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Talking to mediapersons outside Parliament, Harsimrat said: “One only becomes taller by admitting one’s fault. People have seen how the architect of the Constitution, Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar was referred to the Parliament.”

“The issue is also how people on the highest posts in our country perceive Baba Saheb. An apology is needed to assuage the sentiments of people,” the MP demanded.

BJP anti-Dalit: AAP’s Tinu

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab, in a press conference in Jalandhar also slammed Shah for his objectionable remarks about BR Ambedkar.

Terming the remarks as an insult, AAP leaders accused the BJP and RSS of pursuing an anti-Dalit and anti-Constitution agenda.

Addressing the media, AAP leader Pawan Kumar Tinu said: “BR Ambedkar spent his entire life building the Constitution, uniting a diverse nation, and ensuring equal rights for all. The BJP and RSS have repeatedly tried to demean his legacy and create apprehensions about changing the Constitution. Amit Shah’s remarks reflect their anti-Dalit and anti-reservation mindset.”

Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO stated that Shah’s remarks have hurt millions of Indians.