Amit Shah to be in Rohtak Kurukshetra, today

Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Haryana on October 3, with programmes scheduled in Rohtak and Kurukshetra.

An official spokesperson said Shah who also holds the co-operation portfolio will inaugurate the newly constructed Sabar Dairy Plant at Industrial Model Township (IMT) Rohtak. Built at a cost of ₹325 crore, the plant houses state-of-the-art machinery. The facility is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for nearly 1,000 persons.

The spokesperson said that the Sabar dairy plant is the country’s largest production facility for curd, buttermilk, and yogurt, with a daily capacity of 150 metric tonnes of curd, three lakh litres of buttermilk, 10 lakh litres of yogurt and 10 metric tonnes of sweets.

The spokesperson said Shah will also distribute tool kits to 2,200 artisans during the Khadi Karigar Mahotsav at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak. He will also distribute modern machinery and tool kits, along with ₹301 crore as margin money under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). He will also inaugurate PMEGP units and Khadi Gramodyog bhavan. He will address a public gathering at the venue.

The spokesperson said that the Union home minister will inaugurate a five-day exhibition in Kurukshetra on three new criminal laws. The exhibition aims to help lawyers, students, parents, and common citizens understand recent reforms in the criminal justice system. The exhibition will showcase the changes and achievements brought about by the new laws and highlight the roles of seven different departments, divided into ten thematic sections.

The exhibition will also explain the direct benefits of the new legal framework, including speedy trials, use of modern technology, and quicker case resolutions. This initiative aims to strengthen public trust and give a new direction to India’s justice system.

Shah will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately ₹825 crore in Kurukshetra.