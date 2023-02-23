Amit Shah to flag off BJP yatra against drug menace from Amritsar next month, says Rupani

After Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit called drug menace a major concern for the state, saying whenever he goes to villages, people say drugs are available like grocery items at general stores, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to take the drug issue to all the 117 assembly constituencies of the state. Former Gujarat CM and BJP’s Punjab state in-charge Vijay Rupani and BJP Punjab president Ashwani Sharma in Amritsar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

On Wednesday, former Gujarat chief minister and BJP’s Punjab state in-charge said home minister Amit Shah will be launching the ‘Drug-Free Yatra’ from Amritsar next month. “The yatra will pass through all the 117 assembly constituencies of the state,” Rupani said. He, however, didn’t give an exact date of the home minister’s tour.

The senior BJP leader was in Amritsar to preside over the party’s zonal meeting. Besides BJP’s state president Ashwani Sharma, the meeting was attended by the party’s senior leaders of seven districts.

“In March, home minister Amit Shah is coming to Punjab. BJP is organising a ‘Drug-Free Yatra’ which will pass through all the villages and cities in all the 117 assembly constituencies of the state. The yatra’s motive is to save the youth from drugs. The home minister will launch the yatra from Amritsar,” Rupani said.

He said BJP is aware of problems in the state, including the drug menace, unemployment, the craze among youth to move to foreign countries, and the deteriorating law and order situation. “Our party is in constant touch with the public to solve these major problems. People should trust that only BJP can solve all these problems. The people of the state have already been feeling cheated, and in the coming Lok Sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will suffer a huge defeat,” he said.

On this occasion, Ashwani Sharma said the BJP’s graph is rising day by day in the state. “People from villages to cities are joining the party. The Punjab state, which was the country’s pride, is being ruined by the drug mafia. Since the AAP government has come to the power, the crime rate has been increasing. The dangerous issue today is the selling of drugs to the state’s youth. However, the state government is seeing all this as a mute spectator,” Sharma said.