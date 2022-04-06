Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amit Talwar takes over as new Mohali deputy commissioner
chandigarh news

Amit Talwar takes over as new Mohali deputy commissioner

The new deputy commissioner said his first priority was to break the drug supply nexus in Mohali district and strengthen all de-addiction centres.
Amit Talwar is a 2013-batch IAS officer. (HT Photo)
Amit Talwar is a 2013-batch IAS officer. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 01:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Amit Talwar, a 2013-batch IAS officer, took charge as the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Mohali district at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 on Tuesday.

Upon his arrival, a guard of honour was presented to him by a Punjab Police contingent.

After taking over the charge, Talwar held a meeting with senior officers and took stock of the situation in the district.

The new DC said his first priority was to break the drug supply nexus in the district and strengthen all de-addiction centres.

“In line with the directions given by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, we will strive to provide accountable and responsible administration to the people of the district.

We will work to provide benefits of government services to people at their doorsteps, so they don’t have to queue up government offices unnecessarily,” he said.

Stating that there will be no compromise on corruption, Talwar said services will be provided to people in a transparent and time-bound manner.

Talwar replaces 2009-batch IAS officer Isha Kalia, who served Mohali for nearly six months since September 2021.

Prior to this, Talwar had also served as an SDM in Mohali from 2010 to 12. He then took on the role of director, transport, in Chandigarh administration, before heading the Punjab water supply and sanitation department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe

    An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.

  • Former Union minister Babul Supriyo. (PTI/File)

    Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll

    Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.

  • Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is also hoping to quell growing clamour within his party and government over the delay in expansion of the cabinet after meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda. (PTI)

    K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi

    India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.

  • Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal

    Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government's sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. The CM distributed monetary awards to bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar. While Punia was awarded with a cheque of 1 crore, Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar were awarded 10 lakh each.

  • The highest maximum temperature recorded at Safdarjung so far this year was 39.6°C, on March 30.

    IMD forecasts six days of heatwave in Delhi

    After a brief respite on Monday, when strong winds kept Delhi's maximum temperature at 38.1 degrees Celsius (C), the temperature rose to 38.7C on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting that mercury will breach the 40-degree mark on Wednesday, rise to 41C on Thursday, and to 42C by Friday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7C on Tuesday, which is four degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out