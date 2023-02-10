Ammo, explosive material seized from J&K’s Poonch

Security forces on Thursday busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, sources said. A team of police, assisted by the army, launched a search operation in the Naka Manjari area. It busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosive material, they said. Four AK rifle magazines with ammunition, two grenades, some explosive material, one binocular and other material were recovered, the sources said.

HP chief secy asks Nabard to help dairy farmers

Himachal chief secretary Prabodh Saxena has sought support from the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to strengthen dairy farming in the state. Speaking at a state credit seminar on Thursday, he said to promote the local products, G20 meetings will be held in April and May. He also stressed on strengthening women SHGs working on tribal area development programme and other initiatives.

Army and IAF personnel evacuating a pregnant woman from Nawapachi in Kishtwar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Army, IAF evacuate pregnant woman from remote Kishtwar village

Indian Army and Indian Air Force coordinated their efforts to evacuate a pregnant woman in critical condition from remote Nawapachi area of the district to a government hospital in Kishtwar. “The army was the first to get an SOS call and accordingly coordinated with the IAF. The woman was airlifted in an IAF helicopter from Nawapachi to Kishtwar town,” said a defence spokesperson.

15-year-old boy killed, man injured in Ramban car crash

A boy was killed and a man injured when their car plunged into a gorge in Ramban on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, said officials. The deceased and injured were identified as Imtiaz Ahmed, 15, of Kasal Sawani and Mohammad Rafiq, 36, of Poni Billawat. “The boy died on the spot, while the injured was shifted to the Ramban district hospital,” one of the officials said.

2 women drug smugglers from Punjab among 4 held in Jammu

Two women inter-state drug smugglers were among four persons arrested in J&K’s Samba and Kishtwar districts on Thursday, officials said. Intercepting a bus in Samba’s Vijaypur area, a police team recovered 200gm heroin from the two women-- Sheema, alias Jhulfan, and Chanchlo Sharief of Punjab. The police also arrested Mohammad Iqbal Khanday and supplier Shahnawaz Ahmed in Kishtwar. They also seized heroin from the duo and registered a case against them.