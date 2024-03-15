Amnesty for J&K domestic power consumers extended till March 2025

For the second time in the last two years, the J&K government has issued a power amnesty scheme for domestic consumers. Last year, the scheme had generated a good response from domestic consumers and the government raised more than ₹235.58 crore. For the second time in the last two years, the J&K government has issued a power amnesty scheme for domestic consumers. Last year, the scheme had generated a good response from domestic consumers and the government raised more than ₹ 235.58 crore. (HT File)

The administrative council which met here under the chairmanship of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha approved the extension of Amnesty Scheme-2022 up to 31-3-2025 in favour of domestic consumers of electricity. Last week, the government had notified the amnesty scheme for the domestic consumers as last year many consumers couldn’t avail benefits of the scheme.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The J&K government spokesman said that the scheme provides for waving off 100% interest/surcharge on outstanding principal amount. In UT of J&K, the domestic consumer category comprises over 86% of JKPDD consumers and around 50% of total energy consumption in the UT is from the said category of the consumers.

“Almost 30% of these domestic consumers (approx 5.50 lakh) in the said sector are either making staggered payments or have not made any payment towards their electricity bills primarily due to huge accumulation of outstanding power dues including late payment surcharges/interest which is leading to high commercial losses to JKPDD/ Discoms.”

The spokesman said the amnesty scheme has resulted into the recovery of ₹ 235.58 crore from domestic consumers. The domestic consumers shall benefit by waving of the surcharge amount and payments of principal amount in affordable instalments (EMIs).”

The government spokesman said the power department the DISCOMS shall be able to recover the outstanding principal amount which shall resulted in a positive effect on lowering of AT&C losses too.

Apart from domestic consumers, there is a huge outstanding against government departments and the commercial establishments and recently the Kashmir Chamber of Federation and Commerce Industries had demanded similar amnesty for the industrial units. “Due to the slump in markets many unit holders have huge outstanding. The government should take a lenient view and announce similar amnesty for them also,” said Ajaz Ahmad, a unit holder.