Amritpal writes to Speaker seeking nod to attend Parliament session

Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh has written an email to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking permission to attend the Parliament session from July 22, sources close to his family said on Tuesday. Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh has written an email to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking permission to attend the Parliament session from July 22, sources said on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

They said Amritpal wanted to attend the session to raise issues of Punjab. He also urged Birla to allow him to make preparations to attend the session.

It is learnt that if he does not get the permission, he may take legal recourse.

Attempts to contact his parents proved futile. His lawyer and former MP Rajdev Singh Khalsa expressed ignorance about the correspondence.

Amritpal is lodged in Assam’s high-security Dibrugarh jail along with nine of his accomplices. They have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

Earlier, the radical Sikh leader wrote to the Punjab government, seeking its nod for parole to take oath on July 5.

On the recommendation of the state government, the Speaker granted him permission to take the oath of office. He was brought to Delhi by air to be administered the oath and was taken back to Dibrugarh the jail same night.