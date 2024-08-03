{Amritsar} Armyman held for attacking woman SHO

A woman station house officer (SHO) of Verka police station was attacked with sharp-edged weapons leaving her badly injured on Friday night, officials said on Saturday. An armyman has been arrested in this case, police officials added. A woman station house officer (SHO) of Verka police station was attacked with sharp-edged weapons leaving her badly injured on Friday night, officials said on Saturday. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-detective) Harpreet Singh Mander, said, “Two groups were fighting near Mudhal petrol pump near Verka locality. On getting information, concerned SHO Amanjot Kaur reached the spot along with the police party.”

As the SHO tried to bring the situation under control, a few persons from one of the groups attacked her, Mander added.

“The SHO was injured in the attack and was admitted to a hospital. An FIR has been registered under Sections 109, 121, 151, 132, 221, 191 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the assailants”, he said.

“The main accused has been identified as Sukhjit Singh, who is serving in the army. He was arrested. Co-accused will also be arrested soon. A separate case has been registered against the two groups for the clash. Stringent action will be taken against such bad elements,” the DCP added.

As per reports the two groups were under the influence of alcohol and during the fight had blocked the road. “The SHO tried to stop them, but they attacked her. Her fellow cop also sustained injury,” the police source said.

Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the injured SHO and praised her conduct. He gave a reward of ₹51,000. He said the SHO will be promoted and honoured on Independence Day.