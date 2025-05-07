Amritsar cop caught ‘taking bribe’

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday said it arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for reportedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 in Amritsar. The accused has been identified as Ajaib Singh, in charge of the Khasa police post, falling under Gharinda police station in Amritsar district. ASI Ajaib Singh was in charge of the Khasa police post.

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the arrest has been made on the complaint of a resident of Ghumanpura village in Amritsar. He said the complainant had informed that a police case had been registered against his cousin at the said police station and the accused ASI, being investigation officer, had demanded ₹50,000 as bribe for presenting some record in a court and helping him in getting bail.

The spokesperson further informed that after a preliminary verification of the complaint, a trap was laid during which the accused cop was apprehended while accepting ₹25,000, the first instalment of bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Amritsar range. He would be produced before a court tomorrow and further investigation into this case was under progress, he added.