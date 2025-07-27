Amritsar cops seize 11kg heroin in three separate ops, 8 held

Punjab Police has recovered 11kg of heroin in separate cases, besides arresting narcotic smugglers, a police spokesperson said on Saturday. The seized items in police custody in Amritsar. (HT photo)

Amritsar counter-intelligence (CI) busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested four of its operatives and recovered 4kg heroin from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

“Those arrested have been identified as Ranjit Singh and Karan Masih, both residents of Attari in Amritsar; Manpreet Singh and Ajaypal Singh, both residents of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar. Apart from recovering heroin, police teams have also impounded their auto-rickshaw (PB 02 DN 5173), which the accused persons were using to retrieve and deliver the drug consignments,” Yadav said.

The DGP added that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused persons were acting under the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Shah, who has been using drones to drop narcotic consignments from across the border.

“The arrested accused were further delivering the narcotics consignments to other parties in the state,” the DGP added.

Sharing details, the DGP said that teams of CI, Amritsar, received specific intelligence about the retrieval of narcotics consignments from the Indo-Pakistan border area falling near Attari village in Amritsar.

Acting swiftly, police teams intercepted four accused persons from near the bus stop, Kathanian, situated on Amritsar-Attari GT Road, when they were going to deliver the consignment in their auto-rickshaw and recovered narcotics from their possession, he said.

In another case, Amritsar police busted a cross-border narco-smuggling cartel with direct links to Pakistan-based smugglers.

“Key accused Sarbjit alias Joban, operating from a border-area village, is in direct contact with notorious smuggler Rana across the border. He was arrested along with a juvenile, with 1kg of heroin recovered from them. His interrogation led to the arrest of two more smugglers — Dharam Singh and Kulbir Singh — from Ajnala, with over 5kg heroin seized. Thus, a total of 6 kg of heroin was recovered from their possession”, said Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Another smuggler was arrested with 1kg of heroin from the area falling under the Lopoke police station of Amritsar rural police, taking the overall narcotics haul to 11kg.