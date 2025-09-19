Amritsar: Cross-border smuggling module busted, 1 held with 26kg heroin

AMRITSAR: Punjab Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), border range, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) has busted a cross-border drug smuggling module being operated by foreign-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt with the arrest of its key operative and recovered 25 packets of heroin — weighing 25.9Kg — from his possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday. Punjab Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), border range, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) has busted a cross-border drug smuggling module being operated by foreign-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt with the arrest of its key operative and recovered 25 packets of heroin — weighing 25.9Kg

The arrested accused, identified as Sajan Singh, alias Billa, of Beharwal village in Amritsar, was working as a hairdresser at a salon in Amritsar. Apart from recovering a big haul of heroin, police teams have also recovered a sophisticated 9MM Glock pistol from his possession.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that gangster-cum-drug trafficker Harpreet Singh, who is native of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, has been running this module from foreign and was in contact with Pak-based smugglers, who were using drones to drop the heroin consignments from across the border.

Accused Happy is a proclaimed offender and has been facing at least 21 criminal cases in the state, said the DGP, adding that police teams are pursuing his extradition.

Sharing operation details, superintendent of police, ANTF border range, Gurpreet Singh said acting on a tip-off, the ANTF and BSF launched a coordinated operation and apprehended Sajan Singh near Beharwal, when he was on his way to deliver the heroin consignment.

He said preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment was airdropped at Daleke village from Pakistan via a drone just a day earlier. The arrested accused was in contact with Happy Jatt through different social media applications and had been receiving drone-dropped heroin consignments from across the border for the last two months, he said.

The SP said that two more members of this module have been identified and police teams are on manhunt to nab them.