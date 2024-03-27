 Amritsar: Drug cartel busted, 2 held with 4kg heroin, ₹3-lakh drug money - Hindustan Times
Amritsar: Drug cartel busted, 2 held with 4kg heroin, 3-lakh drug money

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 27, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Amritsar : The police busted an international drug cartel with the arrest of two smugglers after recovering 4kg heroin and 3 lakh drug money from their possession, said Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, and Kuljit Singh, alias Gora, both residents of Sarai Amanat Khan, Tarn Taran.

Bhullar said acting on reliable inputs, teams from the Gate Hakima police station led by ADCP, Zone-1, Darpan Ahluwalia and ACP, central, Surinder Singh arrested the smugglers.

He said that preliminary investigations have revealed that both the arrested accused were directly in touch with smugglers in Pakistan and were regularly receiving drug consignments via drone droppings from across the international border in Tarn Taran area.

Bhullar said the two arrested accused are close relatives of notorious drug smuggler Gurpreet, alias Gopa, who is wanted in multiple drug cases, including 532kg heroin seizure at Attari in Amritsar in 2019. The case is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has also implicated Gopa’s father Jasbir Singh (presently out on bail) and brother Harpreet, alias Happy (absconding) as co-accused, he added.

Further investigations are on, he said, adding more recoveries and arrests are expected during the ongoing operations and investigations.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritsar: Drug cartel busted, 2 held with 4kg heroin, 3-lakh drug money
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
