Amritsar: FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun over remarks on Durgiana Temple

The Amritsar Police registered an FIR against designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) over his objectionable remark on Durgiana Temple, officials said. Durgiana Temple is a major Hindu worship place in Amritsar. Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (AP File)

In a video clip posted on social media, Pannun allegedly claimed that the Durgiana Temple had no historical significance in Hinduism.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The pro-Khalistan leader also purportedly warned the temple management to shut its gates. “The temple should be closed and the keys should be handed over at Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) as Amritsar surely belonged to Sri Guru Ramdas Ji,” Pannun said in a video clip.

HT couldn’t independently verify the varsity of the clip.

A case was registered based on Pannun’s social media video, and he has been booked on charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race at the Amritsar’s Division D police station after receiving a complaint from the temple committee, the police said on Wednesday.

Pannun has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (making or publishing statements that promote disharmony or hatred between different religious, racial, language, or regional groups) and 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the IT Act, the police said.

Pannun has been designated as a terrorist by the Union home ministry under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and his organisation SFJ banned.

Pannun, on January 16, had issued a veiled threat to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav and asked gangsters in the state to join the SFJ and stop top political leaders from attending the Republic Day parade.