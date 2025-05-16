Amritsar hooch tragedy: 4 more die, toll mounts to 27

Amritsar : The death toll in the hooch tragedy that struck several villages in the Majitha sub-division of Amritsar district rose to 27 on Thursday, as four more people who had consumed spurious liquor succumbed to the effects while undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, said officials. The death toll in the hooch tragedy that struck several villages in the Majitha sub-division of Amritsar district rose to 27 on Thursday, as four more people who had consumed spurious liquor succumbed to the effects while undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, said officials.

According to a state government spokesperson, the victims were admitted to the hospital, which is part of Government Medical College, following the consumption of toxic liquor May 13. While six individuals have since been discharged after recovering, four others — identified as Chanan Singh and Dilbag Singh from Bhagwan village, Sarwan Singh from Bhangali Kalan, and Rajesh from Galowali Kalan — could not be saved.

While 21 people died on Tuesday, two succumbed the next day.

Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal distributed cheques for ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased, as announced by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Dhaliwal also confirmed that the government would provide ₹2 lakh and free medical treatment to those still recovering.

“No amount of money can compensate for the loss of a family’s breadwinner,” said Dhaliwal. “But it is the government’s responsibility to support the surviving members in every possible way. We will take strict action against all those involved in this heinous crime, including confiscating their properties,” he added.

So far, 16 people have been arrested in connection with the case, including suspects from Delhi and Ludhiana. A total of 18 people have been named in FIRs registered at Majitha and Kathunangal police stations in Amritsar rural under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Excise Act and the SC/ST Act.

Initial investigations by Punjab Police have revealed that methanol, a highly toxic industrial chemical, was procured online in bulk and used to prepare the illicit liquor. Methanol, which is colourless and highly poisonous when ingested, is sometimes illegally used as a substitute for ethanol in bootleg alcohol due to its lower cost.

The victims of the tragedy were primarily daily-wage workers from villages including Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Talwandi Khumman, Karnala, Bhagwan, and Threawal.