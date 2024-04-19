Amritsar: KMSC activists allege stone pelting by BJP workers, seek police action

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) activists, led by their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, staged a protest outside the office of Amritsar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Thursday, seeking action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, who allegedly pelted stones at the farmers. The incident happened on Wednesday. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee activists protesting outside SSP (Amritsar rural) office on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/ht)

According to KMSC activists, the BJP workers pelted stones at the farmers when they were protesting against the saffron party for its anti-farmers policies at Bhittewad village of the district. Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu is the BJP nominee from this constituency.

“The clash took place when the BJP workers were conducting a meeting to garner support for their candidate and a few of the farm activists turned up to stage a protest against them,” Pandher said.

“While protesting peacefully, the farmers questioned the BJP workers over the anti-farm policies of their government and leaders. During this, some of the BJP workers of the village started pelting stones at the farmers. Four farmers suffered injuries. The cops present there acted as mute spectators during the attack,” Pandher alleged.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

The activists later lifted the protest after getting assurance from the police that an FIR would be lodged against the BJP workers.

“The cops assured us that they will probe the matter and take action against the BJP workers who were throwing stones,” Pandher said, adding that the farmers will continue to stage protests against the BJP candidates and leaders across the state during the campaign.