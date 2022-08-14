Amritsar | Minor among two arrested with 4 pistols smuggled from Madhya Pradesh

The counter intelligence wing of Punjab Police has arrested two persons, including a minor, and recovered four pistols, six magazines and 20 live rounds from their possession in Amritsar.

However, two more accomplices of the arrested accused are still at large.

The minor accused is 16 years old and a Class-10 dropout, while the other accused has been identified as Jai Sharma. The duo was arrested near Vallah Mandi on the basis of a tip-off. The other two absconding accused are Shiva and Aditya Partap of Amritsar.

Aditya is the alleged kingpin of the racket, police said, adding that the gang members had been involved in smuggling of weapons from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to Punjab. They were in contact with some gangsters in the two states.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 25 of the Arms Act and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the state special operation cell (SSOC) at Amritsar police station.

The case was registered on a tip-off received by sub-inspector (SI) Jagdeep Singh. “The secret informer told that the gang members have links with some gangsters in UP, MP and Delhi. They have been smuggling firearms from UP and MP to supply them further in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Chandigarh. They have recently received a consignment of weapons from MP,” he said.