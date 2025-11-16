Amritsar: MP-based illegal weapons smuggling module busted; one held with 9 pistols

The Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, foiled a planned targeted killing by busting a Madhya Pradesh (MP)–based illegal weapons smuggling module with the arrest of one operative and recovered nine pistols from his possession, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, here on Saturday. The Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, foiled a planned targeted killing by busting a Madhya Pradesh (MP)–based illegal weapons smuggling module with the arrest of one operative and recovered nine pistols from his possession, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, here on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The arrested person has been identified as Arun Singh, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan village in Tarn Taran. The recovered weapons include seven .32 bore pistols and two .30 bore pistols along with magazines and five live cartridges.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the weapons were procured to execute a targeted killing arising from inter-gang rivalry in the region. Probe has also revealed that the accused was in contact with illegal weapon suppliers in Madhya Pradesh through social media platforms and was facilitating the flow of arms to criminals in Punjab to support unlawful activities, he said.

He said that the CI, Amritsar, had received a specific intelligence about the retrieval of a huge consignment of illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh. Acting swiftly, a police team of CI-Amritsar intercepted the suspect from near HP Petrol Pump situated on a bypass road near Ghanupur Kale village and recovered the cache of illegal weapons from his possession, he said.

The DGP said that further investigation is in progress to uncover the entire supply chain and identify additional operatives involved. More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, he added.

In this regard, A case FIR No. 68 has been registered under sections 25 and 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act and section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, said the officials.