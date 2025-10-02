Amritsar police bust Tramadol racket, seize over 1 lakh tablets
The accused, identified as Jobanjeet Singh alias Joban, a resident of Yodhe village under Beas police station, was arrested from his Polo car (PB 02-DP-6257) following a tip-off received by the special cell of Amritsar rural police.
By HT Correspondent / Surjit Singh, Amritsar
In a major crackdown, Amritsar rural police on Wednesday busted a large supply network of intoxicating pharmaceutical drugs, recovering 1.08 lakh Tramadol tablets from a car near Umranangal Morh. One Glock pistol, five live cartridges, and a mobile phone were also seized.
SSP (Amritsar rural) Maninder Singh said Joban was involved in the supply of intoxicants and illegal arms. A case has been registered under Sections 22(C)/25 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25(8)-54-59 of the Arms Act at police station Beas (FIR No. 182, dated 30-09-2025). The accused has nine prior FIRs against him, and a probe is underway to trace his forward and backward linkages.