Amritsar police bust Tramadol racket, seize over 1 lakh tablets

In a major crackdown, Amritsar rural police on Wednesday busted a large supply network of intoxicating pharmaceutical drugs, recovering 1.08 lakh Tramadol tablets from a car near Umranangal Morh. One Glock pistol, five live cartridges, and a mobile phone were also seized. Amritsar rural police recovered intoxicating pharmaceutical drugs and apprehended one accused, travelling in a car on Wednesday. (HT)

The accused, identified as Jobanjeet Singh alias Joban, a resident of Yodhe village under Beas police station, was arrested from his Polo car (PB 02-DP-6257) following a tip-off received by the special cell of Amritsar rural police.

SSP (Amritsar rural) Maninder Singh said Joban was involved in the supply of intoxicants and illegal arms. A case has been registered under Sections 22(C)/25 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25(8)-54-59 of the Arms Act at police station Beas (FIR No. 182, dated 30-09-2025). The accused has nine prior FIRs against him, and a probe is underway to trace his forward and backward linkages.

BSF foils cross-border smuggling, recovers ICE drug, drone

In a separate development, BSF troops foiled two cross-border smuggling attempts along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts on Wednesday.

Acting on specific inputs, BSF personnel recovered 3.165 kg of ICE drug in a large packet from the nearby village Burj in Amritsar.

In a joint operation with Punjab Police, BSF also recovered a DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone and a packet of heroin (580 grams) from a farm near village Dal in Tarn Taran.