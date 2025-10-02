Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Amritsar police bust Tramadol racket, seize over 1 lakh tablets

    The accused, identified as Jobanjeet Singh alias Joban, a resident of Yodhe village under Beas police station, was arrested from his Polo car (PB 02-DP-6257) following a tip-off received by the special cell of Amritsar rural police.

    Published on: Oct 2, 2025 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent / Surjit Singh, Amritsar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    In a major crackdown, Amritsar rural police on Wednesday busted a large supply network of intoxicating pharmaceutical drugs, recovering 1.08 lakh Tramadol tablets from a car near Umranangal Morh. One Glock pistol, five live cartridges, and a mobile phone were also seized.

    Amritsar rural police recovered intoxicating pharmaceutical drugs and apprehended one accused, travelling in a car on Wednesday. (HT)
    Amritsar rural police recovered intoxicating pharmaceutical drugs and apprehended one accused, travelling in a car on Wednesday. (HT)

    The accused, identified as Jobanjeet Singh alias Joban, a resident of Yodhe village under Beas police station, was arrested from his Polo car (PB 02-DP-6257) following a tip-off received by the special cell of Amritsar rural police.

    SSP (Amritsar rural) Maninder Singh said Joban was involved in the supply of intoxicants and illegal arms. A case has been registered under Sections 22(C)/25 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25(8)-54-59 of the Arms Act at police station Beas (FIR No. 182, dated 30-09-2025). The accused has nine prior FIRs against him, and a probe is underway to trace his forward and backward linkages.

    BSF foils cross-border smuggling, recovers ICE drug, drone

    In a separate development, BSF troops foiled two cross-border smuggling attempts along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts on Wednesday.

    Acting on specific inputs, BSF personnel recovered 3.165 kg of ICE drug in a large packet from the nearby village Burj in Amritsar.

    In a joint operation with Punjab Police, BSF also recovered a DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone and a packet of heroin (580 grams) from a farm near village Dal in Tarn Taran.

    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Amritsar Police Bust Tramadol Racket, Seize Over 1 Lakh Tablets
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes