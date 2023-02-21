Amritsar police crack PNB robbery case, arrest two with 22 lakh

Amritsar police on Monday cracked the case of broad daylight robbery at Punjab National Bank’s (PNB’s) Rani Ka Bagh branch with the arrest of two persons and recovery of entire ₹22 lakh which they had looted.

Those arrested have been identified as Laljit Singh, 45, of Mahiya Lohara village and Gagandeep Singh, 26, of Rishi Vihar locality in Amritsar city.

Two scooter-borne men had on Thursday decamped with ₹22 lakh from the bank branch. One of them had entered the bank wielding a pistol while the other kept waiting outside. The entire episode was captured in the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed inside and outside the branch.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Amritsar police commissioner Jaskaran Singh said with the arrest of the accused, they have also recovered two pistols and their 20 rounds, a car, and the scooter which was used to commit the crime.

“A high-level team under the supervision of DCP (detective) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Prabhjot Singh Virk was formed to crack the case,” he added.

Virk said Laljit is a farmer while Gagandeep is a graduate, who was currently unemployed. “Laljit is from a well-off family. Both the accused are friends and planned to commit the dacoity after conducting a recce. They knew that the bank branch deals with a huge amount of cash on daily basis,” he added.

The ADCP said the accused committed the crime “just for a fun” and had no urgent need of money. They do not even have any criminal history, he added.

“We are also investigating to find out if the accused are drug addicts,” the ADCP said.

The duo has been booked under sections 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.