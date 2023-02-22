Reconstruction of Carnac Bunder bridge unlikely to meet 19-month deadline

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) reconstruction of the 150-year-old Carnac Bunder bridge has hit a roadblock due to non-availability of land as there are 12 unauthorised structures on the road — abutting two administrative wards. The project is now unlikely to meet its 19-month deadline.

As per the civic body, if demolition of unauthorised structures, on either side of the bridge, is not taken up on an urgent basis by the two wards, the reconstruction is likely to be delayed by six months.

The Central Railways (CR) had demolished the Carnac road over bridge (ROB) portion on November 20 and reconstruction of the entire ROB has not yet been executed by BMC’s bridges department.

Repeated reminders by the bridges department to A ward in Fort and B ward in Dongri to remove the unauthorised structures — hutments, structures abutting the existing retaining wall of the bridge, encroachments, projections on existing road i.e., Lokmanya Tilak Marg — have not yielded desired results.

On the west of Carnac bridge is a jhunka bhakar kendra, a gymnasium, a Shiva temple, BEST substation and Pydhonie traffic police chowki. On the east is another Pydhonie traffic police chowki, a Masjid toilet block, part portion of ROTA printing press, hutments, projections of footpath and on both sides of the bridge, there is shifting of water mains, old sewer mains and storm water drains, including BEST power cables.

According to BMC, several structures at the site are proving to be a hindrance to the reconstruction. A letter from BMC’s bridges department, dated February 5, to A and B wards stated, “Removal of affected structures/utilities is paramount, important for timely reconstruction of Carnac ROB and if delayed, it will lead to heavy nuisance to public, financial loss to corporation, traffic havoc in the locality and hence, removal of all the affected structures as mentioned above needs to be carried out at the earliest possible.

“In view of above, it is directed to remove all the affected structures, utilities pertaining to your departments and make space available to bridge department for the reconstruction work of the Carnac ROB and submit the compliance report within 15 days, “the letter stated.

Aashish Sharma, additional municipal commissioner (city), said, “Majority of the structures have been removed and only three are remaining. The temple and gymnasium will be moved to another location. There still is a zunkha bhakar kendra. We try to accommodate most of the structures. The BEST substation will be readjusted somewhere else as it is a public utility service. The remaining structures have to be removed as the bridge has to be completed.”

A civic official from BMC’s bridges department said, “We can proceed with the bridge reconstruction only after the demolition of these structures. The demolition can be done in a day as per the MMC Act. Why should compensation be given when they are encroachments?

“If it was for road-widening purpose, then it would be a different case where notices have to be issued. As per law, nothing is allowed on the roads. So, these structures can be demolished in a day, if the ward desires. The more they delay in removing, there will be more delay in completing the project,” added the official.

CR demolished the Carnac Bunder bridge, situated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Masjid Bunder on November 20. Pulling down the 150-year-old bridge with huge steel girders was a mammoth task. Fifty gas cutters and four cranes were used during the process.

Deployment of multiple large-capacity cranes and other machinery with extensive manpower of over 500 persons facilitated the expeditious completion of the assignment and saved the railways about 900 hours of future blocks.